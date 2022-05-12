Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.81

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.81 and last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 8265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Carter’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

