Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST) Insider Peter Cook Buys 1,329,127 Shares

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CSTGet Rating) insider Peter Cook purchased 1,329,127 shares of Castile Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$264,496.27 ($183,677.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Castile Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castile Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration and project development activities in Australia. The company focuses on exploring for copper-gold and other associated base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Rover and Warumpi projects that are located in the Northern Territory. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.

