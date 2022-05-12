Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST) Insider Peter Cook Buys 1,329,127 Shares

Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST – Get Rating) insider Peter Cook purchased 1,329,127 shares of Castile Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$264,496.27 ($183,677.97).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.85.
Castile Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
