Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 185,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,372. The firm has a market cap of $682.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

