Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

CBOE stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.06. 823,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $104.43 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.70.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,383,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 55,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

