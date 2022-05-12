Celer Network Price Tops $0.0135 (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $92.32 million and $56.04 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 59.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,840,278,297 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

