Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CLRB opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

