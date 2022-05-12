Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar Sells 59,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$987,891.48.

Karamjit Singh Sandhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 6,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,369.40.

TSE:CVE opened at C$25.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.21 and a 12 month high of C$26.37. The company has a market cap of C$49.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.64.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.3299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.33.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.