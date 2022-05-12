Centaur Price Down 34.7% This Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $916,779.75 and approximately $40,878.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,131,625,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

