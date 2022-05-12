Centrica’s (CNA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.38) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.11).

CNA stock opened at GBX 77.90 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 84.78 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.31.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,868.78 ($2,304.01). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($100,995.78). Insiders purchased 5,105 shares of company stock worth $407,858 in the last 90 days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

