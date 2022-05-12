CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

CEVA stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $746.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3,216.00, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

