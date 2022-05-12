CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Short Interest Update

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of CEZYY remained flat at $$22.50 on Thursday. CEZ, a. s. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile (Get Rating)
