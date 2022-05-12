CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 374,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

