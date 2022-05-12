CFO4Life Group LLC Has $300,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 234,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000.

NYSE BDJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. 65,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

