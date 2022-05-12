CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,485,000 after purchasing an additional 146,729 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,052,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85,122 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,634,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,277,000 after acquiring an additional 107,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,147,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,843,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.62. 67,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

