CFO4Life Group LLC Takes Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,267,000 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 31,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,417. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

