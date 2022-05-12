ChainX (PCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.95 Million

ChainX (PCX) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 50.9% against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $7.95 million and $1.20 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

