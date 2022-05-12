Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,895 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,397,055 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of German American Bancorp worth $54,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of GABC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.33. 118,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,486. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.
About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.