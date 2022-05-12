Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Sumo Logic worth $69,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.13. 6,364,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $813.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

