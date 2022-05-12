Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,346,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

MELI stock traded up $43.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $722.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,215. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 197.15 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $640.00 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,063.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,169.87.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

