Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $102.19 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,076,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,048 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 5.91% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $102,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 587,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 382,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

