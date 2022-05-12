Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $83.94 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 4.02% of Sally Beauty worth $83,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 302.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 573,719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 443,239 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.77. 1,324,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

