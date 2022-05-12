Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $87,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 86,550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 319,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Utz Brands news, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 1,989,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $25.42.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

