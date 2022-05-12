Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 702,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,160 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $39,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXNX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Axonics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Axonics stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 1,039,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.51. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $317,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,691 shares of company stock worth $8,451,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.