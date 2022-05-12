Champlain Investment Partners LLC Invests $43.76 Million in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,970,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,762,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 5.88% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 408,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,059. The firm has a market cap of $408.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

