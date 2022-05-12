Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,520 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.96% of Chase worth $27,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCF. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chase by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Chase by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 196,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chase by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCF traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.29. 27,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,615. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $760.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,022,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

