ChartEx Price Down 34.5% Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $65,016.25 and approximately $895.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00577938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,470.83 or 2.04330544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030897 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.