Chase (NYSE:CCF) Shares Down 0.3%

Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.19 and last traded at $81.92. 17,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 19,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $775.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

