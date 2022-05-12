Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,035 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $238,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after purchasing an additional 917,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,825,000 after purchasing an additional 232,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,718. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average of $125.98.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.