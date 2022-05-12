Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGIFF. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

CGIFF opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

