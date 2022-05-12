Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CGIFF. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of CGIFF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $6.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

