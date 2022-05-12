Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 167,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.18. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

