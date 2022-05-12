Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 1,946,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,552. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.32. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $19,009,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

