Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $613.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.00.
In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Children's Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
