Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $613.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.20. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

