Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1,282.83. 2,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,504.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,585.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,272.00 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

