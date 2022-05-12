CIBC Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$63.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Spin Master in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a C$64.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.92.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$42.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$37.88 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

