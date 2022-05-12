Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Announces Earnings Results

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%.

NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 1,165,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDTX. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.