Citigroup Cuts OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target to $10.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

OSUR opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $379.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

