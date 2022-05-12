Citigroup Inc. Has $228.12 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $228,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.55. 66,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,995. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.