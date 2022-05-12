Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) Declares GBX 1.39 Dividend

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CSH traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 85 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 5,484,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,046. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The company has a market cap of £519.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.88. Civitas Social Housing has a 1 year low of GBX 81.40 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.49).

In related news, insider Peter Baxter bought 35,000 shares of Civitas Social Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £29,750 ($36,678.58).

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

