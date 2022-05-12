Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 52,935 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 124,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $518.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

