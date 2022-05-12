Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $123.61. The stock had a trading volume of 374,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

