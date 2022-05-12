Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,000 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,405. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $160.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

