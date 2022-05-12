Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 50,294 shares.The stock last traded at $19.81 and had previously closed at $19.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

