Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.03

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 37665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLNE. Jonestrading began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $955.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.