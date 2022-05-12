Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $87.09 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

Specifically, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,167. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

