Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Clear Channel Outdoor updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

