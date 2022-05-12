Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,251,076.63 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 245,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $6,251,076.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,306,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,978,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 3,800 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $100,054.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 22,440 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $627,422.40.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 84,983 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $2,355,728.76.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 259,563 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.