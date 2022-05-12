Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 284,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,742. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,462,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

