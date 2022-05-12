CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,598,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424,623 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for 1.3% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of CNH Industrial worth $341,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 167,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 122,434 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $22,691,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 831,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 157,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,436,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 550.38 and a quick ratio of 3.75. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3072 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

