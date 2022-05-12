Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Issues Earnings Results

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of COCP stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 478,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.49.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th.
About Cocrystal Pharma (Get Rating)
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
