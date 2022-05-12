Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Issues Earnings Results

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of COCP stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 478,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 242,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma (Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

